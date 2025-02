How it went in previous coalition negotiations

In the historic 1999 National Council elections, the ÖVP and FPÖ were equally strong with 26.91 percent each (only 415 votes separated them!). The SPÖ came first with 33.15 percent, but was sent to the opposition bench by Wolfgang Schüssel. The ÖVP leader left the finance minister to the FPÖ - a certain Karl-Heinz Grasser. In the second edition of the Schüssel cabinet, Grasser switched to the ÖVP and the FPÖ was significantly weakened following internal disputes.