Austria Klagenfurt vs. Salzburg from 14.30 LIVE

Pacult's squad lost all of their last four games last year and are now up against the dominant club of recent years, who are currently facing a crisis situation. "Various transfers and changes in the sporting management have of course changed things at Salzburg, but you can't write them off. For me, they are still a team that can play at the top and after halving their points tally, everything starts all over again anyway," said Pacult, whose club has scored in its last two home games against the Bulls. In the previous season there was a 2:2 and a 4:3 win.