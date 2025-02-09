Bundesliga in the ticker:
Austria Klagenfurt vs. Salzburg from 14.30 LIVE
17th round of the Austrian Bundesliga. Austria Klagenfurt host Red Bull Salzburg, we report live from 14:30 - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
All eyes are on central defender Martin Hinteregger in Klagenfurt for the spring kick-off of the Bundesliga. The 32-year-old Carinthian is set to make his comeback as a professional against his former club Red Bull Salzburg. At Austria, hopes are high that Hinteregger will turn the club's fortunes around after a mixed fall. The "Bulls", on the other hand, are looking for their first win in 2025 after three defeats in competitive matches.
Klagenfurt's Austria ended 2024 with a 3-0 defeat at Salzburg, and they will now look to start the new year on a brighter note against the same struggling opponents. An important piece of the puzzle for coach Peter Pacult is Hinteregger, who is expected to close the gaps in the defense. With 35 goals conceded in 16 games, Waidmannsdorf have been the shooting gallery of the league so far.
Hinteregger optimistic
The former ÖFB star is trying to temper expectations. "Of course I miss the match practice, the competition, but in training and also in the test matches it has already felt very good again. Salzburg is another yardstick and I'm curious to see how far I've come. I know that a lot is expected of me," said Hinteregger, who will make his comeback in the domestic league after 3,087 days. He has played 143 games for Salzburg so far.
Hinteregger "completely ignores" comeback against former club of all teams
According to coach Pacult, Hinteregger is quite unperturbed by the fact that he is now facing his former club in the season opener. "I think he's completely ignoring it. For him, the start of the season itself is important, how he gets into everything," said the Viennese.
He has perceived Hinteregger "very positively" in recent weeks, said Pacult. "He is very calm and focused and has been involved from day one." However, no miracles should be expected. "He has a lot of experience and the pre-season games were okay, you could see his quality there. But the championship is something else again."
Pacult's squad lost all of their last four games last year and are now up against the dominant club of recent years, who are currently facing a crisis situation. "Various transfers and changes in the sporting management have of course changed things at Salzburg, but you can't write them off. For me, they are still a team that can play at the top and after halving their points tally, everything starts all over again anyway," said Pacult, whose club has scored in its last two home games against the Bulls. In the previous season there was a 2:2 and a 4:3 win.
Salzburg need a sense of achievement
Salzburg have suffered three defeats so far under new coach Thomas Letsch, although the defeats in the Champions League against Real Madrid (1:5) and Atletico Madrid (1:4) were of an expected nature. The Cup exit against LASK (1:2 n.V.) was doubly painful, as it meant the loss of a title opportunity. "In our current situation, we have to work hard for every success," Letsch was aware.
This also applies to the visit to Wörthersee, where the roles between the Carinthian league runners-up and Salzburg in fifth place are clearly divided. But Letsch warned against exactly that. "If we think that we can do it with our individual quality, we have a problem. We have to know that we can only get out of this situation if we invest everything, if we act as a team."
The runners-up will travel to the south of the country without numerous regular players. In addition to long-term injuries to Maurits Kjaergaard (ankle) and Karim Konate (knee) and Daouda Guindo (knee), creative attacking spirit Oscar Gloukh is also missing after breaking his arm, as are Petar Ratkov (knee) and Aleksa Terzic (adductor). Moussa Yeo (adductor) is also doubtful. Incidentally, this will be Letsch's third Bundesliga match as Salzburg coach. In his two games as interim coach in December 2015, the 56-year-old German remained unbeaten (1 win, 1 draw).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.