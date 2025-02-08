Turnover up by more than nine percent at Bioalpin

The Bioalpin producer cooperative can look back on another successful financial year. While net sales in 2023 amounted to 14.2 million euros, they grew to 15.5 million euros in the previous year. "Thanks to investments in product development and a sustainable sales strategy, we were able to grow, especially in the area of commercial kitchens and organic food retailers," says Bioalpin Chairman Simon Wolf. He is also pleased that rolled barley, flours, stewed apples, apples, cherries and pears were offered in bulk for the first time last year.