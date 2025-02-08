2024 balance sheet available
Turnover up by more than nine percent at Bioalpin
Last year, the Tyrolean cooperative generated 15.5 million euros. Products from the "Holy Land" are also popular at major events such as the Olympics. The MPreis chain is the most important partner on board.
The Bioalpin producer cooperative can look back on another successful financial year. While net sales in 2023 amounted to 14.2 million euros, they grew to 15.5 million euros in the previous year. "Thanks to investments in product development and a sustainable sales strategy, we were able to grow, especially in the area of commercial kitchens and organic food retailers," says Bioalpin Chairman Simon Wolf. He is also pleased that rolled barley, flours, stewed apples, apples, cherries and pears were offered in bulk for the first time last year.
Bio vom Berg products were also very popular at various major events. For example, at the Olympic Games in Paris in the summer or just recently at the Hahnenkamm race in the chamois town of Kitzbühel.
"Cooperation with MPreis is particularly important"
As Bioalpin Managing Director Björn Rasmus explains, the increase in turnover corresponds to an increase of 9.24 percent. "The long-standing partnership with MPreis remains particularly important. The proportionate net turnover achieved through this increased from 11.3 million euros in 2023 to 12.4 million euros in 2024," he emphasizes. MPreis Managing Director David Mölk adds: "The strong growth in sales underlines the importance of regional quality and shows that our customers care about local organic producers as well as enjoyment." Since the start of the cooperation 23 years ago, every purchase has strengthened agriculture in Tyrol.
Bianca Klapeer agrees with this. The organic producer from Nauders and board member of Bioalpin says that "in our farm store we experience that people consciously buy and appreciate organic products". What worries farmers, however, "is the rise in concentrated feed prices due to the war in Ukraine".
