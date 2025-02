Provincial green zone in danger: Are we building the future?

How long will Vorarlberg's "green heart", the state green zone, continue to beat? Once created to protect nature and agriculture, it has been "nibbled away" bit by bit, mainly due to economic interests. The state issued the permits for this via so-called special designations. However, the Constitutional Court recently put a stop to this practice; following a complaint in the case of a farm in Ludesch, such dedications are now deemed inadmissible. It is now up to the province to find solutions. However, the plans have met with massive criticism from the Alliance for Soil Protection - a coalition of associations, organizations and citizens' initiatives.