” … and it’s all been pretty awesome so far …”

There are still just under two and a half weeks to go, but somehow Silvia Schneider is already focusing on the ball of balls. "I've been watching nothing but old opera ball shows for weeks, I want to immerse myself in the feeling. It's loud, hectic and crowded there, but years of experience should help. It's also my job to make the guests shine," winks the Linz native. A professional as she is, she also prepares herself as well as possible for this "appearance".