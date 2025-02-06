Are butchers dying out?
Vegetarian products now available in meat counters in addition to sausage
There are fewer and fewer butchers in Lower Austria. The main reason for this is largely the succession problem. Traditional butcher Doris Steiner from Sollenau explains what has changed and how she still manages her business successfully.
While there were 366 butchers in 2010, today there are already 110 fewer in the vast country. But what are the reasons for the gradual disappearance of these popular traditional businesses? Healthy lifestyles and greater body awareness are certainly also to blame. But Doris Steiner, deputy master of the butchers' guild, cites the generational problem as the main reason: "90 percent simply can't find any successors."
Every type of sausage is produced in-house - without chemicals
In general, a lot has changed in recent years, especially in order to stand out from cheap supermarket offers. Steiner's store in Sollenau, in the Wiener Neustadt district, only sells regional meat and produces every type of sausage itself. "Without chemical additives," says Steiner. Because: "We produce today what we sell tomorrow."
A lot has changed in the product range in recent years. For example, there is now an additional vegetarian menu every day.
We also have offers for vegetarians: Dumplings, spinach strudel and more. We now also serve fresh salad every day. That wouldn't have been possible before.
Doris Steiner, stellvertretende Innungsmeisterin der Fleischer
Her recipe for success: "You have to live what you do," says the butcher with heart and soul. Her day starts at 3.15 am. She opens at 5.30 am. Steiner doesn't spend much time in the store. "I only get in the way of the staff because I spend most of my time chatting to customers," smiles the boss.
Is the traditional sausage roll still available as a snack for the children? "Yes, but mom usually gets them now while the child waits in the car," says Steiner. "And sometimes the little ones get a schnitzel sandwich at kindergarten." And yet some things have been preserved from the past: The Radl Extra for the children still exists. "And the Kranzl Knacker is still the most popular sausage". Steiner also has no succession problems. Her son will continue to run the business at the end of the year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
