Carinthian lower-division club flirts with ex-NHL ace!

This transfer would be an ice hockey sensation! Carinthia's Division I leaders Steindorf already have one or two former VSV stars (Stefan Bacher, Martin Oraze or Benji Perik) on board - now they are flirting with a very, very big fish: former NHL crack Michael Raffl, who is currently under contract with the leader of the Swiss top league and runner-up Lausanne HC - and this contract expires at the end of the season!