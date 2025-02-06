St. Pölten calls for faster road renovation

Ten instead of three kilometers

The consequences are not only felt by those affected in terms of time, but also in their wallets. This is because they lack a direct connection to the city center; the detour that many of them have to take every day is seven kilometers in one direction. "The municipality of Obritzberg has also approached us in the meantime because it has significantly more traffic than usual due to the bypass," explains Deputy Mayor Harald Ludwig (SPÖ).