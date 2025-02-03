Vorteilswelt
"Not an opponent of choice"

Grabher’s Linz terror awaits in Transylvania

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 13:29

There's no such thing! After Julia Grabher lost to Anastasia Potapova at the WTA 500 tournament in Linz, Austria's former number one has to play the 23-year-old Russian again this week. 

It took just 67 minutes last Tuesday before the 23-year-old Russian Anastasia Potapova had to leave the court as a 2:6, 2:6 loser in the first round of the WTA 500 tournament in Linz. Exactly one week later, the player from Vorarlberg has the chance to make amends for the outright defeat. As the tennis gods would have it, the current world number 391 will once again face Potapova in the opening round of the Transylvania Open in Cluj, Romania, who has moved up one place to 32nd in the WTA rankings by reaching the Linz quarter-finals. 

It's understandable that the Dornbirn native's joy is limited. "The draw is certainly not ideal, Potapova is not my preferred opponent. But I can't change it," the 28-year-old explained to the "Krone" newspaper. "The conditions here are pretty similar to the last time in Linz. That means I know exactly what to expect - but so does she, of course."

As many matches as possible against good opponents
Grabher emphasized that she wants to concentrate on her own game, on things that are in her own hands. "The most important thing for me at the moment is to play as many matches as possible at a higher level in order to get used to the level again. That means I have to improve from tournament to tournament to get as many matches as possible, including against good opponents," says the former world number 54 and promises: "I will do my best and try to do a few things better than last week in Linz."

Peter Weihs
