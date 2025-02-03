Grabher’s Linz terror awaits in Transylvania

As many matches as possible against good opponents

Grabher emphasized that she wants to concentrate on her own game, on things that are in her own hands. "The most important thing for me at the moment is to play as many matches as possible at a higher level in order to get used to the level again. That means I have to improve from tournament to tournament to get as many matches as possible, including against good opponents," says the former world number 54 and promises: "I will do my best and try to do a few things better than last week in Linz."