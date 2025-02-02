Only 20 minutes left
Carinthian derby still goalless after the first period
Last Carinthian derby in the basic round of the ICE Ice Hockey League - and important points are at stake for VSV and KAC! At first the visitors pressed, but in the second period Villach also got into the game. And took a 1:0 lead thanks to a powerplay goal from Pearson. And now it's on to the final period.
As in the recent derby in Klagenfurt, the KAC got off to a powerful start in Villach in the 359th duel between the arch-rivals - and took control from the very first minute. Both teams had their best chances in the opening period in the sixth minute. First VSV defender Wall appeared in front of the visitors' goalkeeper Dahm, but failed - then KAC crack Maier also failed to beat Villach goalkeeper Cannata. The latter also defused a Hundertpfund flick with his catching hand.
In Villach's first powerplay in minute 15, Pearson tried twice from the side in front of the KAC goal, but it remained goalless. Shortly before the first break, the visitors also had their first power play - but Villach defended just as well. And so it remained 0-0 after 20 minutes.
Mursak hit the bar
The KAC took 42 seconds of powerplay from the opening period into the second - and that's when things got dangerous: Mursak slammed the puck against the bar, Fraser was prevented from rebounding at the second post. But VSV stepped up their game and repeatedly created pressure phases and chances. The best were Vallant with a hammer shot (28') and Richter, whose attempt from close range was saved by the visitors' goalie Dahm.
VSV celebrate in overtime
The home side then celebrated in the powerplay! Sturm ace Hancock was completely free on the side, went in alone on goal and brought the puck flat to Pearson, who slotted in from close range (37'). Villach then even had the chance to increase their lead through Scherbak, but KAC goalie Dahm made the save. The home team took a 1:0 lead into the break for the last time.
