Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Only 20 minutes left

Carinthian derby still goalless after the first period

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 18:01

Last Carinthian derby in the basic round of the ICE Ice Hockey League - and important points are at stake for VSV and KAC! At first the visitors pressed, but in the second period Villach also got into the game. And took a 1:0 lead thanks to a powerplay goal from Pearson. And now it's on to the final period.

0 Kommentare

As in the recent derby in Klagenfurt, the KAC got off to a powerful start in Villach in the 359th duel between the arch-rivals - and took control from the very first minute. Both teams had their best chances in the opening period in the sixth minute. First VSV defender Wall appeared in front of the visitors' goalkeeper Dahm, but failed - then KAC crack Maier also failed to beat Villach goalkeeper Cannata. The latter also defused a Hundertpfund flick with his catching hand.

The KAC and Maier fought a close battle with VSV (Coatta and Lindner). (Bild: GEPA pictures)
The KAC and Maier fought a close battle with VSV (Coatta and Lindner).
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

In Villach's first powerplay in minute 15, Pearson tried twice from the side in front of the KAC goal, but it remained goalless. Shortly before the first break, the visitors also had their first power play - but Villach defended just as well. And so it remained 0-0 after 20 minutes.

Mursak hit the bar
The KAC took 42 seconds of powerplay from the opening period into the second - and that's when things got dangerous: Mursak slammed the puck against the bar, Fraser was prevented from rebounding at the second post. But VSV stepped up their game and repeatedly created pressure phases and chances. The best were Vallant with a hammer shot (28') and Richter, whose attempt from close range was saved by the visitors' goalie Dahm. 

VSV celebrate in overtime
The home side then celebrated in the powerplay! Sturm ace Hancock was completely free on the side, went in alone on goal and brought the puck flat to Pearson, who slotted in from close range (37'). Villach then even had the chance to increase their lead through Scherbak, but KAC goalie Dahm made the save. The home team took a 1:0 lead into the break for the last time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcel Santner
Marcel Santner
Porträt von Albert Kurka
Albert Kurka
Porträt von Stefan Plieschnig
Stefan Plieschnig
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf