Carinthian derby still goalless after the first period

As in the recent derby in Klagenfurt, the KAC got off to a powerful start in Villach in the 359th duel between the arch-rivals - and took control from the very first minute. Both teams had their best chances in the opening period in the sixth minute. First VSV defender Wall appeared in front of the visitors' goalkeeper Dahm, but failed - then KAC crack Maier also failed to beat Villach goalkeeper Cannata. The latter also defused a Hundertpfund flick with his catching hand.