Warmest in the east
From sun to snow: it remains unstable
The weather will remain unsettled throughout Austria in the coming days. Sun, rain, clouds and snow will alternate again and again. On Tuesday, for example, it could still reach up to ten degrees in the east.
Monday will start with plenty of sunshine. By the afternoon, however, dense patches of fog will spread in the Danube region as well as in the Graz basin and in Lower Carinthia. The wind will be weak to moderate. The highest daily temperatures will be between one and eight degrees.
It will be sunny and unusually warm in the east of the country on Tuesday. Winds will be light. In the morning it will still be a little frosty in places, with temperatures as low as minus ten degrees. In the afternoon, however, temperatures will climb to plus ten degrees.
Wednesday will also be largely sunny. Only in the north will dense patches of fog predominate. The wind will be mostly light, even moderate in the eastern lowlands. Early temperatures will fluctuate between minus eleven and minus three degrees. During the course of the day, temperatures are expected to range between three and nine degrees. It will be warmest in the east and south.
Compact fields of cloud will flow through the whole of Austria on Thursday. Light rain and snowfall may also occur in the north. The snow line will drop to low altitudes during the course of the day. Only in the south and west will the sun shine through at times. However, winds are expected to be brisk in places. The maximum daily temperatures will be between zero and seven degrees.
