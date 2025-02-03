Another colorful city government moves into city hall

Criticism from the opposition

The Greens and Neos are not involved in the future city government. Both parties have criticized the "new old coalition". The SPÖ and FPÖ have put the election losers on the throne, according to the Greens: "Together with the ÖVP, they are continuing on course towards the concrete capital." And the Neos lack transparency: "All power remains with the ÖVP, while the other parties merely act as extras." Klaus Schneeberger takes the criticism in his stride: "The Greens and Neos have not sought to work together, that is to be accepted. But my hand remains outstretched."