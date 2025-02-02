“Skiverliebt”: Even the snowman dances

Lots of emotion on the quirky revolving stage

The musical was commissioned on the occasion of the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm (February 4 to 16). This is the first time that Austria's favorite winter sport has conquered the theater stage. On Saturday evening, "Skiverliebt" celebrated its premiere. Composer Martin Lingnau contributed the pleasingly catchy melodies, while Johannes Glück wrote the sometimes endeavoring comic dialogues. Andreas Gergen is responsible for the production. "From an acting point of view, I'm trying to make the characters' intentions and emotions clearly comprehensible alongside all the effects and funny moments," he announced to the "Krone" in advance.