Musical review

“Skiverliebt”: Even the snowman dances

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 12:00

From the slopes to the stage! The Salzburg State Theater turns the World Ski Championships into a musical. A risky undertaking - the premiere audience clearly enjoyed it. . . 

0 Kommentare

An exaggerated yodel, followed by the loud mooing of a cow. After the first few seconds, it is clear to everyone in the Salzburg Landestheater where the journey will take them over the next three hours. "Skiverliebt" hardly takes itself too seriously at any point, doesn't miss out on any clichés - and therefore knows how to entertain.

Everything is demanded of the actors, who have to dance across the stage in heavy ski boots.
Everything is demanded of the actors, who have to dance across the stage in heavy ski boots.
(Bild: SLT / Tobias Witzgall)

Lots of emotion on the quirky revolving stage
The musical was commissioned on the occasion of the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm (February 4 to 16). This is the first time that Austria's favorite winter sport has conquered the theater stage. On Saturday evening, "Skiverliebt" celebrated its premiere. Composer Martin Lingnau contributed the pleasingly catchy melodies, while Johannes Glück wrote the sometimes endeavoring comic dialogues. Andreas Gergen is responsible for the production. "From an acting point of view, I'm trying to make the characters' intentions and emotions clearly comprehensible alongside all the effects and funny moments," he announced to the "Krone" in advance.

The Landestheater is bringing out the big guns for this project: A quirky revolving stage alternately becomes a ski slope or a hotel lobby. Leading actor and Mörbisch director Alfons Haider is allowed to float across the stage in a chairlift. Dancers hop light-footedly across the stage in heavy ski boots. "Big Snow - Big Show", as the song goes: this motto has been taken literally when it comes to the production. A well-placed Mozarteum orchestra and highly motivated singers were in no way inferior at the premiere.

A flirtation, hope and a nature conservationist
The story of the World Cup musical can't quite keep up. The focus is on downhill skier Anna Maier. She is Austria's greatest hope for a gold medal, but is in danger of falling apart due to the expectations of coach Franz and World Cup organizer Joe. Then Brazilian skier Camilla turns up and turns Anna's world upside down for good. Conservationist Fiona Grafenreiter causes further turmoil and even has the downhill course closed. And all because of an endangered beetle . . .

Anna Bárbara Bonatto and Anna Rosa Döller play two lesbian ski aces
Anna Bárbara Bonatto and Anna Rosa Döller play two lesbian ski aces
(Bild: SLT / Tobias Witzgall)

Needless to say, all the confusion is resolved more badly than well by the grand finale. Before that, an oversized snowman dances across the stage and a cardboard snowcat chugs across it. The premiere audience was thrilled - laughter and standing ovations included. There are only remaining tickets for most dates.

Info: salzburger-landestheater.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
