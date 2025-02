Experts want to make sweets more expensive

Chocolate croissant, muesli and cocoa milk in the morning. Fruit bars during the break, ketchup on chips at lunchtime, yogurt in the afternoon and a "healthy" multivitamin juice in between. What sounds like a normal diet for children is actually a veritable flood of sugar. Even at breakfast, many children and adults consume more sugar than the World Health Organization recommends for the whole day. And often without realizing it - because sugar is no longer just found in sweets. The consequences: Exploding figures for obesity, diabetes and other diet-related diseases.