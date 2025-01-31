Shock in Aquarim
Giant fish bites into mermaid’s head
Shock for a performer in a mermaid costume during an underwater show: a giant beluga sturgeon suddenly attacked the artist and bit her in the head. The woman was injured, but had to continue her performance despite the horror incident.
The video of the sturgeon attack is currently doing the rounds on social media. It took place in the aquarium of the Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park in Yunnan province in the south of China. According to media reports, the victim is a 22-year-old Russian woman named Maria.
When the huge animal snaps at the artist and takes her entire head in its mouth, a murmur goes through the audience - shortly afterwards the creature fortunately lets go of the woman and she swims to the surface, visibly shocked.
Actress should remain silent for 93 euros
The young Russian woman was injured in her head, neck and one eye during the attack. According to Russian media, she was then forced to continue with the show. She was offered the equivalent of 93 euros in compensation on condition that she did not talk about the incident. However, as a viewer posted the incident on the Chinese video platform Douyin, the incident became public.
Some viewers couldn't help but make malicious comments in the comments section: "This is the reason why mermaids are extinct," joked one user on X. Another speculated that the fish was probably afraid that its job would be taken away. Others criticized the fact that this could happen if you dare to enter an aquarium dressed as a fish.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.