School and sports campus for Neusiedl am See

After examining five locations, the new school is to be built on the site of the sports center. The advantage is the proximity to the existing school center and the surrounding sports facilities. "After the construction of the fourth kindergarten, the next step is to tackle the construction of a new elementary school with sports facilities and afternoon care," says Mayor Lisa Böhm. A traffic study is now being carried out and it will be checked whether it is even possible to build the elementary school on this site. Then we can move on to planning the new school.