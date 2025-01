Figure skating: Zandron out in the European Championships short program

A red-white-red duo, Sophia Schaller/Livio Mayr, was also represented in the pairs event. In the short program, the 24-year-old and the 27-year-old from Salzburg came 15th out of 18 pairs in their third continental title competition, and finished the free skate on Thursday in 16th place with 142.31 points. The title went to Minerva Hase and Nikita Wolodin. The Germans maintained their lead from the short program and came out on top with 212.48 points ahead of Sara Conti/Niccolo Macii (206.89) from Italy and Anastasija Metelkina/Luka Berulawa (191.88) from Georgia.