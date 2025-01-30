Government retreat
New tasks and lots of artificial intelligence
With the election of Karoline Edtstadler as ÖVP provincial governor in the summer, there will also be changes to individual portfolios. The FPÖ has already made its commitment and will vote for Edtstadler - but the ÖVP has had to make sacrifices in terms of portfolios.
The change of governor from Wilfried Haslauer to Karoline Edtstadler in Salzburg will lead to a new distribution of portfolios: As the heads of the state government informed on Thursday, the responsibilities for the labor market and fire department will move to state vice-governor Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) - a concession by the People's Party to the Freedom Party, which must approve Edtstadler's election in the state parliament on July 2.
Haslauer called the reallocation today "a contribution to a good climate of cooperation in the state government". Svazek explained that it had been clear during the reshuffle that there would have to be a debate about the distribution of portfolios. "But this did not happen in bickering and bickering."
The FPÖ leader emphasized on Thursday that she sees the labour market as a clear political task and not as a matter for the social partners. She will also be responsible for promoting apprenticeships and the new - not yet opened - Welcome Center for urgently needed skilled workers from abroad.
There are also changes in the ÖVP ministries
Municipalities and Economy (excluding Tourism) will move from Deputy Governor Stefan Schnöll to Edtstadler, who will also be responsible for popular culture and the state's financial investments. Finance will be taken over in July by ÖVP provincial councillor Josef Schwaiger, who will remain responsible for energy, agriculture, the national park and asylum.
Schnöll retains culture, tourism and transport and gains the museums, previously the responsibility of the provincial governor. Science and research will move to ÖVP provincial councillor Daniela Gutschi - who will continue to be responsible for health, education, women and equality and will now be in charge of the prestigious "Antheringer Au" renaturation project.
Artificial intelligence will play a "massive role"
The government retreat yesterday (Wednesday) also served as an outlook on the goals of the ÖVP and FPÖ in the coming months: Haslauer and Svazek today mentioned, among other things, an increase in efficiency and streamlining of the state administration, including the district authorities, through a reform of tasks and a digitalization offensive.
Haslauer said: "We have a sprawling reporting system. We will make massive use of artificial intelligence (AI), for example with the education voucher. It still needs to be checked, but the actual work is done using AI and digital modules." In addition, the district administrative authorities are to become "focus offices", just as the Tamsweg district administrative authority currently processes all of the administrative penalties imposed by the state.
Furthermore, the development of a new integration model, the review of all retirement homes in Salzburg, a reduction in construction costs in housing construction and the stimulation of the economy through massive investments in infrastructure are on the agenda. According to Haslauer, the aim is also to reduce the state's budgeted new debt of EUR 487 million for 2025 to below EUR 400 million.
Criticism from the opposition
The reallocation of portfolios in the state government has already attracted criticism from the opposition in advance: "Svazek could have demanded concessions from the ÖVP in terms of content, for example more funding for individual projects that were recently cut at short notice for financial reasons," emphasized KPÖ-Plus parliamentary group leader Natalie Hangöbl.
The SPÖ said: "Now the cat is out of the bag and the fairground of departmental allocation within the Black-Blue state government is over. It will be nice for the future head of government Edtstadler and her deputy Svazek if they have now satisfactorily divided up power and posts. However, the permanent construction sites for expensive housing, care and children's education remain unchanged. The people of Salzburg are looking through the fingers of the state government's black-blue departmental deal", notes SPÖ state parliamentary group chairman Max Maurer.
