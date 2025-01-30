New tasks and lots of artificial intelligence

The SPÖ said: "Now the cat is out of the bag and the fairground of departmental allocation within the Black-Blue state government is over. It will be nice for the future head of government Edtstadler and her deputy Svazek if they have now satisfactorily divided up power and posts. However, the permanent construction sites for expensive housing, care and children's education remain unchanged. The people of Salzburg are looking through the fingers of the state government's black-blue departmental deal", notes SPÖ state parliamentary group chairman Max Maurer.