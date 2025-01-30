Last game
Zeller Eisbären beckon with historic three-pointer
The Zeller Eisbären are on the verge of a historic success! If they win against Gröden on Thursday (19.30), they will secure first place in the basic round of the Alps Hockey League. Captain Johansson and his team are highly motivated.
Three points for eternity! If the Eisbären win their last game in the basic round of the Alps Hockey League against Gröden on Thursday at home (19:30), neither Ritten (one game less) nor Jesenice (two less) will be able to take first place away from them and with this premiere Zell AHL history will be written. "Of course it's fun and motivating that we're still playing for first place. We want to play with confidence and work hard," said EKZ captain Robin Johansson and his team, enjoying the situation. Altmann, Fechtig and Cuma are still injured and Piuk is ill. Instead, Lahoda returns to the line-up of the Rodman squad. From February 11, they will start in the championship round (bonus points 4-3-2-1-0) with the other top five clubs, who already have their play-off tickets in the bag.
The remaining eight teams, who will initially be split into two qualifying rounds (3-2-1-0), will vie for the last three play-off tickets. The RB Juniors - at home today against Unterland - want to get one of them.
Tobias Eder was in academy service from 2015 to '18. The German Eisbären Berlin team player lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, passing away at the age of 26.
Alps Hockey League, today: Red Bull Juniors - Unterland Cavaliers (19.15), EK Zeller Eisbären - Gröden (19.30), Celje - Kitzbühel (19), Wipptal Broncos - Sisak (20), Meran - Jesenice (20.30).
