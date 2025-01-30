Zeller Eisbären beckon with historic three-pointer

Three points for eternity! If the Eisbären win their last game in the basic round of the Alps Hockey League against Gröden on Thursday at home (19:30), neither Ritten (one game less) nor Jesenice (two less) will be able to take first place away from them and with this premiere Zell AHL history will be written. "Of course it's fun and motivating that we're still playing for first place. We want to play with confidence and work hard," said EKZ captain Robin Johansson and his team, enjoying the situation. Altmann, Fechtig and Cuma are still injured and Piuk is ill. Instead, Lahoda returns to the line-up of the Rodman squad. From February 11, they will start in the championship round (bonus points 4-3-2-1-0) with the other top five clubs, who already have their play-off tickets in the bag.