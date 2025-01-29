Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A question of money

The Styrian government wants more school ski courses

Nachrichten
29.01.2025 21:59

Skiing as a popular sport? The state government wants to send more Styrian children on winter sports weeks in future. However, the tight budget situation makes it difficult to provide high levels of funding.

0 Kommentare

The discussion flares up again and again: Is skiing still a popular sport in Austria? Around a third of the population regularly hit the slopes, and many boys and girls in cities in particular never learn the sport.

"Skiing creates an identity for Styria," says Education Councillor Stefan Hermann (FPÖ). The aims of the blue-black government program are to expand the range of ski courses on offer and make participation affordable. Organizational hurdles are also to be removed.

Zitat Icon

Our aim is to get more children back on school ski courses. There are currently financial and organizational hurdles.

(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Landesrat Stefan Hermann

Bild: Jauschowetz Christian

Funding amount increased to 400,000 euros
A first step would be to make ski courses compulsory again in the curriculum - but that is a matter for the federal government. Styria still receives funding and has been receiving financial support for travel for years: 200,000 euros per year were available until 2022, then the pot increased to 300,000 euros. This (provincial election) winter, it is even 400,000 euros - a sum that will probably be difficult to raise in the future given the budget situation.

Only entire ski weeks are currently funded. "We could also imagine funding courses by the day, such as the bus transfers there," says Hermann to "Krone". It is also clear that no child will be forced to learn to ski. You can always opt out. 

Incidentally, there were 154 applications for funding this winter and currently only 30,000 euros (out of 400,000 EUro) are still available.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf