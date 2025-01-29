Spectacular accident
Russian nuclear icebreaker rams freighter in the Arctic
A spectacular accident in the icy Kara Sea: the Russian nuclear icebreaker "50 Let Pobedy" collided with a cargo ship during a rescue mission and was severely damaged. The state shipping company plays down the incident.
Although the Russian state shipping company Atomflot in Murmansk confirmed an incident, it only stated that the icebreaker "50 Let Pobedy" had suffered damage to the left side of the bow while operating "in the harsh conditions of the Arctic". There was no mention of the collision as the cause.
Video shows crash of the massive ship
A video apparently filmed from the bridge of the icebreaker shows the massive ship heading towards the freighter and striking it on the side. The icebreaker was supposed to free the stuck cargo ship from the ice, reported the Russian television station Ren.tv. According to the state news agency Tass, nobody was injured.
No danger to the two reactors on board
The "50 Let Pobedy" (50 Years of Victory) is still seaworthy and there is no danger to the two reactors and other systems. However, photos showed that the ship's side was torn several meters wide. The 159-meter-long ship was put into service in 1993.
No information was provided about damage to the cargo ship "Yamal Krechet". The Kara Sea, part of the Arctic Ocean, lies to the north of Russia between the Novaya Zemlya and Severnaya Zemlya archipelagos.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.