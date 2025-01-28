Abramovich evaded millions with luxury yachts

This is what Abramovich says about the accusations

Since the EU imposed sanctions against Russian oligarchs, Abramovich has given the international community a wide berth. All Abramovich had to say about the accusations through his lawyers was: He had always relied on his tax and legal advisors and had never willfully deceived the authorities. In any case, the beloved "Eclipse" is "safe" and anchored off the Turkish coast. This means that the European authorities cannot take the Russian's beloved luxury vessel away from him.