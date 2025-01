Skilled workers received too little pay for years

Mr. A. successfully completed an apprenticeship as a skilled construction worker abroad. He finally found a job in Vorarlberg that matched his qualifications. However, when he suspected inconsistencies in connection with his employment contract, the construction worker turned to the labor law experts at AK Vorarlberg. It soon emerged that, despite his expertise, the man had not been paid as a skilled worker for years, but as a semi-skilled worker. AK Vorarlberg then pointed out to the employer that his pay was below the collective agreement. The company carried out an internal audit - and in the end, Mr. A. was paid 14,000 euros in arrears.