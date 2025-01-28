Earlier than expected
Piber Stud: The first foal of the year has arrived!
Earlier than expected this year, the Lipizzaner stud farm in Piber was able to announce the birth of its first foal: Colt Neapolitano Pastime saw the light of day on January 2nd and is enjoying excellent health.
It seems as if colt Neapolitano Pastime couldn't wait to become part of the centuries-old history of the Spanish Riding School. On January 20th, exactly at 8:01 pm, the little Lipizzaner saw the light of day. Mother mare Pastime and her son are doing well and have already enjoyed their first walks in the picturesque stables of the stud.
"He is bursting with joie de vivre"
Little N. Pastime was born a few days earlier than expected - a surprise that brought joy and relief in equal measure. "If all births are so uncomplicated, we can be very satisfied," explains Stud Manager Erwin Movia. "Our little stallion is not only healthy and strong, but bursting with joie de vivre. His first steps in the paddock already show his courageous character and lively energy."
The mother mare Pastime has given birth to her first foal, N. Pastime, and is already demonstrating an impressive level of care. "Supported by the stud's experienced team, the little stallion is being lovingly cared for and is developing magnificently," says Movia. But it's not just the little stallion's date of birth and cheeky character that give hope for a special future - it's also literally in his blood. "His sire, Neapolitano Dahes, is one of the most outstanding stallions at the Spanish Riding School," explains Movia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
