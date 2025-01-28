Piber Stud: The first foal of the year has arrived!

The mother mare Pastime has given birth to her first foal, N. Pastime, and is already demonstrating an impressive level of care. "Supported by the stud's experienced team, the little stallion is being lovingly cared for and is developing magnificently," says Movia. But it's not just the little stallion's date of birth and cheeky character that give hope for a special future - it's also literally in his blood. "His sire, Neapolitano Dahes, is one of the most outstanding stallions at the Spanish Riding School," explains Movia.