April Fool’s in January? Krenmayr in demand in Leoben

Third chairman in the current season

Krenmayr's appointment as the new chairman of Leoben is nevertheless curious - many people even thought it was a premature April Fool's joke. After all, he only resigned as president of ASV Siegendorf (Regionalliga Ost) in September, followed by a brief stint as managing director of FC Mauerwerk (Regionalliga Ost) before the "transfer" to Leoben was completed. "A lot has happened in the last few months. We have to try to get the club on track," says Krenmayr, brimming with drive, "now the administrator has to start his work and work through everything in order." There is plenty of work waiting for Krenmayr and his team. After Gulevski and Pfeiffer, Krenmayr is already the third chairman in the 2024/25 season.



A team for the second half of the season in the Regionalliga Mitte must be assembled by February 6 (end of the transfer window). "A few players will remain with DSV from the fall. But of course we will also need some new additions. But we'll also be bringing players up from the two-man team to join the fighting team," says Krenmayr, giving an insight into the squad planning.



Further promoting young talent

Another important topic at Monte Schlacko is and will remain young talent. The previous managers have done a good job here, which can also be built on. "Of course, the children are a very important thing for us. The youth center and our many young players are the foundation of the club. We want them to play for the Leoben team in the near future," continued Krenmayr.