RTL: “Stefan Raab for everyone – for free”
Fans of Stefan Raab will soon be able to watch the entertainer every week on RTL without having to take out a streaming subscription. His show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million" will be shown on free TV every Wednesday at 8.15 p.m. from February 12.
His first guests without a paywall will be the German Green Party candidate for chancellor Robert Habeck and presenter Barbara Schöneberger, RTL announced.
Raab (58) launched the format "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million" on the streaming service RTL+ in September last year with a strong tailwind. The first show in the series reached 790,000 people at the time. In the second week, 430,000 fans were attracted. In the weeks that followed, however, the streaming program brand gradually lost its audience.
The takeover on free TV is likely to increase the audience mass enormously again - Raab will become even more present as RTL's figurehead. The new episodes will then be shown in advance on RTL+ before they are broadcast on the linear channel. With the broadcast on RTL, the entertainer and producer Raab is going into direct confrontation with the ProSieben comedy show "TV total", which runs at the same time and was once his own invention. He hosted "TV total" for a long time before going into hiding for years.
"Stefan Raab for everyone - for free!" advertised RTL Germany's Head of Programming, Inga Leschek: "With "Du gewinnstst hier nicht die Million", we were able to celebrate the most successful streaming-only launch ever last year and tap into new target groups for RTL+. Now we are igniting the next stage of our plan and making the show accessible to an even wider audience."
In the show, Raab looks back on events in streaming, social media and TV, quizzes the candidates and competes against them in duels and games. Only those who answer all the questions correctly and can prevail against the host in the competitions have the chance to win one million euros.
