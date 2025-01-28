RTL: “Stefan Raab for everyone – for free”

Free TV launch to boost ratings

The takeover on free TV is likely to increase the audience mass enormously again - Raab will become even more present as RTL's figurehead. The new episodes will then be shown in advance on RTL+ before they are broadcast on the linear channel. With the broadcast on RTL, the entertainer and producer Raab is going into direct confrontation with the ProSieben comedy show "TV total", which runs at the same time and was once his own invention. He hosted "TV total" for a long time before going into hiding for years.