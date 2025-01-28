Ways to greater resilience
Stressed people reach for their cell phones more often
How can you tell if your stress level is too high? A new study examines stress levels in Austria and shows which factors trigger stress, what calm people do differently and what influence constantly looking at their smartphone has on stress levels.
"Being stressed out" is almost commonplace in our society. But it doesn't have to be: The results of the study by online research institute Marketagent show above all which factors are particularly stressful and which strategies help people to remain resilient in the long term.
High stress levels for people with care responsibilities
The average stress level in Austria is 3.8 on a scale of 1 (very low) to 7 (very high). 13 percent of respondents rate their stress level as high, while 20 percent feel little to no stress. Everyday life is particularly stressful for people with care responsibilities, such as parents and carers, who report significantly higher stress levels. "Care tasks are among the often invisible but enormously burdensome stress factors that urgently deserve more social attention," says Andrea Berger, Research & Communications Manager at Marketagent.
Professional demands and time pressure are among the biggest stress factors in Austria, accounting for 36% and 35% respectively. Financial worries and family obligations also put a strain on more than three in ten people (31% each). Teenagers and young adults feel the pressure of school, studies and the like particularly strongly: with 48% agreeing, this is by far the biggest stress trigger in the 14 to 29 age group.
Permanent accessibility increases stress levels
The study clearly shows that a healthy lifestyle can help to alleviate stress. Participants with lower stress levels reported better eating, sleeping and exercise habits. People who pay attention to a healthy daily routine therefore benefit both physically and mentally. In contrast, constant digital accessibility appears to be a risk factor for mental health. People with higher stress levels are more likely to use their smartphone to check messages or calls. Intensive social media use also correlates with increased feelings of stress.
It is particularly worrying that 25 percent of survey participants classify themselves as (somewhat) at risk of burnout - in the group with high stress levels, this figure is as high as 63 percent.
Thomas Schwabl, Gründer und Geschäftsführer von Marketagent
Stress leaves clear traces: irritability and impatience (53%) and sleep problems (43%) are the most common immediate reactions. It is particularly alarming that almost seven out of ten respondents report long-term physical complaints such as sleep disorders, headaches or back pain (69%). This highlights the need for preventative measures.
A particularly alarming result of the study is that almost 15 percent of those surveyed have already suffered from burnout themselves, and a third know someone affected in their own environment. "These figures show how urgently a social change towards more prevention and support is needed," emphasizes Thomas Schwabl, founder and CEO of Marketagent.
5 facts about stress in Austria
- Stress level: The average stress level in Austria is 3.8, particularly high among people with care responsibilities.
- Main triggers: Work, time pressure and finances are the main stress factors, young people suffer particularly from pressure.
- Consequences: Stress leads to irritability, sleep problems and long-term complaints, one in four people feel at risk of burnout.
- Prevention: A healthy lifestyle helps, while constant digital accessibility increases stress - 78% call for more stress management at school and work.
- Relaxation: Nature and sleep are the best stress killers, but many people who are under a lot of stress don't find the time for it.
Yet the topic seems to be on people's minds in Austria, as almost every second person (44%) has already actively informed themselves about stress management. At the same time, 78 percent demand that stress management should be an integral part of schools and vocational training programs. "This is an opportunity to take a preventative approach and promote stress competence. The results clearly show that young people in particular are under enormous pressure due to the demands of school and work. Overall, more support and attention is needed to cope with these pressures," explains study director Silke Hirschberger.
Consciously integrate stress management into everyday life
Only 45 percent of Austrians manage to remain calm in stressful situations. Many also find it difficult to relax: Just under half of those surveyed (49 percent) say they are able to relax well or fairly well - but only 12 percent manage to do so very well.
The most effective methods of coping with stress are spending time in nature and getting enough sleep, with around two thirds of respondents finding these strategies particularly helpful. 52% consciously integrate time spent in nature into their everyday lives, while only four in ten regularly get enough sleep. Just as many specifically take time for themselves, so-called "me-time", to escape the stress of everyday life.
One in five people use relaxation exercises every day - especially those with low stress levels, a third of whom (33%) have firmly integrated them into their daily routine. However, those who need relaxation the most rarely find time for it: 41% of the most stressed respondents would like to do relaxation exercises regularly, but are unable to incorporate them into their daily routine.
