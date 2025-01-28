Stressed people reach for their cell phones more often

Yet the topic seems to be on people's minds in Austria, as almost every second person (44%) has already actively informed themselves about stress management. At the same time, 78 percent demand that stress management should be an integral part of schools and vocational training programs. "This is an opportunity to take a preventative approach and promote stress competence. The results clearly show that young people in particular are under enormous pressure due to the demands of school and work. Overall, more support and attention is needed to cope with these pressures," explains study director Silke Hirschberger.