Doubts about protection
USA wants Iron Dome based on Israeli model
US President Donald Trump has ordered the construction of a missile defense shield similar to the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system for the USA. However, it is questionable whether this system makes any sense at all for the United States.
By decree, the Republican instructed the US Secretary of Defense to present a plan for the implementation of a "next-generation missile defence shield" within 60 days. Among other things, this should protect against ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles and advanced cruise missiles by developing space-based interception systems.
Over the past 40 years, the threat from next-generation strategic weapons has not diminished, but has become "more intense and more complex", according to the order. Reference was made to developments in the missile launch capability of unnamed adversaries.
Trump wants to have system manufactured in the USA
At a meeting of Republican members of Congress in the city of Miami in Florida, Trump had previously said that the system would be manufactured "right here in the USA". Israel's Iron Dome protects the country from missile and drone attacks. Since the defense system went into operation in 2011, the Iron Dome has repelled thousands of missiles.
Question marks over suitability for the USA
During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to have a version of Iron Dome built for the USA. He ignored the fact that the Israeli missile shield was designed for short-range threats and is therefore not suitable for defense against intercontinental missiles, which pose the main threat to the USA. Nevertheless, the Republican has once again praised the Israeli system.
The new Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth had already announced before taking office that he wanted to fundamentally change his agency - with the top priority being the discontinuation of diversity programs to promote diversity, equality and inclusion in the military.
The former Fox News presenter has little political experience. When he was confirmed in the US Senate, there were also reservations within his own ranks. In the end, the necessary majority in the Senate required the vote of Vice President James D. Vance, who broke the deadlock.
