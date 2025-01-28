USA wants Iron Dome based on Israeli model

The new Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth had already announced before taking office that he wanted to fundamentally change his agency - with the top priority being the discontinuation of diversity programs to promote diversity, equality and inclusion in the military.

The former Fox News presenter has little political experience. When he was confirmed in the US Senate, there were also reservations within his own ranks. In the end, the necessary majority in the Senate required the vote of Vice President James D. Vance, who broke the deadlock.