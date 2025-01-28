Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

On Mallorca

Cyclist Hödlmoser trains on the party island

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 12:00

Dominik Hödlmoser wants to prepare himself as well as possible for the new cycling season. To this end, the 19-year-old flew to Mallorca with a team colleague at his own expense. The Plainfelder raves about the conditions there.

0 Kommentare

Two boys on Mallorca. What begins as a party story continues as a tale of a training camp. The two cyclists Dominik Hödlmoser and Valentin Poschacher (both Team Hrinkow Advarics) wanted to work up a sweat in good conditions before the team training camp. "It's a cool story when you're in the south. You can ride a lot of kilometers there," says Hödlmoser, who thinks a lot of the two-week stay in Spain.

Dominik Hödlmoser training on Mallorca. (Bild: zVg)
Dominik Hödlmoser training on Mallorca.
(Bild: zVg)

The man from Plainfeld and the Upper Austrian also spend a lot on this. They are spending around 1,200 euros per person on flights and accommodation - they are paying for everything out of their own pockets. That's why they want to make the most of their time. "We ride four to five hours every day, doing intervals or sprints. After four days, we take it easy for one day," says Hödlmoser, who has been given a training plan by the coach. In February, the team will then go on another training camp. But the 19-year-old should be in good shape by then - thanks to the training camp in Mallorca.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf