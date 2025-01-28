On Mallorca
Cyclist Hödlmoser trains on the party island
Dominik Hödlmoser wants to prepare himself as well as possible for the new cycling season. To this end, the 19-year-old flew to Mallorca with a team colleague at his own expense. The Plainfelder raves about the conditions there.
Two boys on Mallorca. What begins as a party story continues as a tale of a training camp. The two cyclists Dominik Hödlmoser and Valentin Poschacher (both Team Hrinkow Advarics) wanted to work up a sweat in good conditions before the team training camp. "It's a cool story when you're in the south. You can ride a lot of kilometers there," says Hödlmoser, who thinks a lot of the two-week stay in Spain.
The man from Plainfeld and the Upper Austrian also spend a lot on this. They are spending around 1,200 euros per person on flights and accommodation - they are paying for everything out of their own pockets. That's why they want to make the most of their time. "We ride four to five hours every day, doing intervals or sprints. After four days, we take it easy for one day," says Hödlmoser, who has been given a training plan by the coach. In February, the team will then go on another training camp. But the 19-year-old should be in good shape by then - thanks to the training camp in Mallorca.
