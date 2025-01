Cult club debt-free: Krems is on the right track

What Vienna's Austria can only dream of is already a reality at Kremser Sportclub: after a heavy financial burden in the past, the winter kings of the Regionalliga Ost are now debt-free for the first time in decades! At the general assembly of the cult club, the bustling Georg Stierschneider was also reinforced by four vice-presidents: These are treasurer Werner Nürnberger and his deserving predecessor Franz Stoll, media specialist Christian Russegger and head of sport Michael Ettenauer.

"We can look back with pride"

"We are well equipped for future challenges. We can look back with pride on our achievements in recent years: The second fall championship title in a row and a positive economic balance!" cheered the new KSC board. Austria's Cup heroes from 1988 under the legendary president Sepp Doll (today the patron saint of the Kremserstadion), who sadly passed away too early, have learned from the painful bankruptcy following their promotion to the Bundesliga.