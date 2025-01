When digitalization has its pitfalls and hurdles

From October 1, 2025, it will only be possible to complete employee tax assessments on Finanz-Online in conjunction with an additional confirmation step (2-factor authentication). The tax authorities are proposing ID Austria (cell phone signature) for this purpose. This is causing uncertainty for quite a few people. "My husband has an old cell phone that doesn't work at all with this app. Does he have to buy a new cell phone now?" asks a Krone reader. Many people simply don't want to use the app. But what to do?