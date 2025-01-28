The first snow cannons have already been mothballed

Fired up at the halfway point of the ski season! The first snow cannons in the Hinterstoder-Wurzeralm ski area have already been dismantled. No further snowmaking is planned at Hochficht either," confirms spokesman Gerald Paschinger, although there are still reserves in the reservoirs in the Bohemian Forest. "But we probably don't need them. The slopes are compact and will certainly last beyond the semester break," explains the cable car boss. "We have produced all the snow we need," says Helmut Holzinger, who is responsible for Hinterstoder and the Wurzeralm.