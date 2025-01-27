Frustration for ÖSV veteran: “That’s for Hugo!”

Feller took a full risk in the second run and was already lying in the snow for a short time, but then played stand-up man and saved himself in ninth place with his still high basic speed. Afterwards, he was at odds with himself, but was also defiant. "I will never give up. Anyone who knows me knows that I will always try to do my best at every race, especially when there are so many Austrian fans there," said the veteran. However, he will no longer have as many chances. "More and more young people are coming along who are skiing better and better."