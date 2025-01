Series of accidents on the slopes: Alcohol increasingly involved

"I can't find my skis!" or "My friend is waiting for me at the Tenne disco". It is alarm texts like these that the piste and mountain rescue services are receiving these days. The fact that too much alcohol and winter sports do not go together was demonstrated once again last weekend. In the Planai/Hochwurzen/Reiteralm region alone, 13 - in some cases extremely - critical incidents were recorded on Friday and Saturday.