Must escape the euro trap

The US share index S&P 500 reacted to Donald Trump's inauguration with an all-time high in the expectation of a booming US economy and debt reduction. Europe, on the other hand, cannot find a way out of the recession. This imbalance is sending the weak euro, which peaked at 1.6 dollars in 2008, on a downward spiral. The EU's completely misguided debt redistribution policy is costing us purchasing power and prosperity. The euro is approaching the rate of 1 US dollar and could soon fall below the dollar mark. Fatally, this weakness of the euro is triggering a new surge in inflation, as all commodities are traded internationally in dollars.