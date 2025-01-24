Many stumbling blocks on the way to a new coalition

ÖVP does not want a Corona U Committee, FPÖ has promised one

The ÖVP and FPÖ have a major problem when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus. As in the federal states, the FPÖ also wants a compensation fund for victims of coronavirus policy in the federal government. "I'm certainly not going to stand up in public and say that coronavirus never happened," said a senior ÖVP negotiator. And: the FPÖ also promised its fans a Corona U Committee during the election campaign. An absolute red line for the ÖVP.