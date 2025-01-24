Situation comes to a head
Many stumbling blocks on the way to a new coalition
The question of to be or not to be is coming to a head in the blue-black negotiations after the first week. Despite numerous commonalities, there are also fundamental differences. The sticking points are the stance on the EU and the euro, support for Ukraine, Sky Shield and the coronavirus investigation.
"It was a necessary step. I hope it was the right one," commented the new ÖVP Christian Stocker on the coalition negotiations with the FPÖ. All 13 groups of blue-black negotiators met this week. The most difficult - foreign policy and the EU - came at the end. There are many stumbling blocks here. It starts with the stance on Ukraine. The FPÖ would prefer to stop all aid payments and stay out of this conflict completely.
When it comes to EU membership, the FPÖ is even flirting with leaving the EU and would like the schilling back. It is no coincidence that ÖVP leader Christian Stocker named EU membership as an unalterable coalition condition at the start of the coalition talks.
Kickl's role in the EU causes headaches for the ÖVP
How Kickl will play his role at the EU summit of heads of government is causing headaches for the People's Party. In this room, Kickl acts alone and does not have to coordinate with his government partner in Austria. The ÖVP would like to change this. "How do we manage to present a unified front in Europe is an important point," says Stocker.
He has "thoughts on how we could reach an agreement here", says the new ÖVP leader. However, he wants to discuss details with Kickl in person first.
The FPÖ is pushing hard for an exit from the EU's Sky Shield missile defense project. The ÖVP does not want to abandon the project. In purely legal terms, there has only been a declaration of intent so far. Not a single euro has yet been spent or budgeted. The FPÖ rejects the project because it is incompatible with neutrality.
The military leadership, on the other hand, warns that Austria would be completely defenceless against threats from the air without this protective shield.
ÖVP fights for Sky Shield missile defense project
The new ÖVP leader Stocker also reaffirmed his commitment to the EU missile defense project in a media interview on Thursday. "National defense and Sky Shield must be kept separate." For the ÖVP leader, Sky Shield is a "purely European initiative that has nothing to do with NATO". Of course, missile defense could not be purchased in cooperation with other countries. But that would be more expensive.
"The Swiss, who are also involved in the initiative, are good at arithmetic and are also a neutral state. So Austria should also be involved," emphasizes Stocker. In addition, Austria should "not represent a loophole in this system for Putin".
Many in the People's Party, including at EU level, are very concerned that the FPÖ could be too Russia-friendly. However, unlike his predecessor Heinz-Christian Strache, Herbert Kickl was never part of the Russia party in the FPÖ. However, the uncritical stance of some far-right parties is the reason why they are fragmented in the EU Parliament.
The FPÖ is part of the "Group of Patriots for Europe", which also includes Viktor Orbán and Marine Le Pen. Giorgia Meloni and the Polish PiS, on the other hand, are explicit supporters of Ukraine and are in the "Conservatives and Reformists" group. Kickl himself is said to have turned his attention to the USA and Donald Trump.
ÖVP does not want a Corona U Committee, FPÖ has promised one
The ÖVP and FPÖ have a major problem when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus. As in the federal states, the FPÖ also wants a compensation fund for victims of coronavirus policy in the federal government. "I'm certainly not going to stand up in public and say that coronavirus never happened," said a senior ÖVP negotiator. And: the FPÖ also promised its fans a Corona U Committee during the election campaign. An absolute red line for the ÖVP.
The ÖVP has said that they "don't want to be stripped of their pants" in a sub-committee. It will be interesting to see how this conflict is resolved.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
