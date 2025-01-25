Debate in the municipal council
Where the money is looser in Innsbruck
Two controversial topics were hotly debated in Innsbruck's municipal council: While every euro counts at the Reichenau memorial site, money plays little role at the "Test Hub".
Why the planned Reichenau memorial site in Innsbruck is to be implemented in two phases and not quickly in one was the subject of a lengthy debate in Innsbruck's municipal council recently.
Ground-breaking ceremony on a memorable day
The project, which pays fitting tribute to the memory of the victims of the Reichenau camp complex, is fully financed. The city, state and private investors are contributing almost 1.3 million euros. The ground-breaking ceremony will take place on May 8, exactly 80 years after the end of the war.
Completion not until 2026
Project phase 1 includes the landscaping with paving and name stones, phase 2 includes the construction of the pavilion, the installation of the planned displays for historical and didactic information, seating and lighting, as well as the roof of the pavilion including weather protection.
We are playing it safe to ensure that the cost cap agreed by the municipal council for the city's share, i.e. 840,000 euros, is adhered to.
Grünen-Klubobmann Dejan Lukovic
Opposition sees "chaotic approach"
New Innsbruck submitted a motion for overall implementation, but failed due to the majority of the YES, SPÖ and Greens. "This chaotic approach by the left-wing city government is anything but comprehensible and highly shameful", said DNI-GR Christine Oppitz-Plörer: "Funds are quickly available for prestige projects such as the total renovation and rental of a viaduct arch for 220,000 euros. But when it comes to the heart of the culture of remembrance - 80 years after the end of the war - every euro is suddenly turned over three times."
Cost cap should be adhered to
"We are playing it safe to ensure that the cost cap agreed by the municipal council for the city's share, which is 840,000 euros, is adhered to. This is something we have learned from the past," explained Green Party leader Dejan Lukovic in response to an inquiry from the Krone.
Expensive renovation and rental of Bogenlokal
The "prestige project" mentioned by Oppitz-Plörer also caused debate in the municipal council and an interruption to the meeting. Initially, it was said that the rental would benefit the "Impact Hub". The co-founder here is Green councillor Alexander Auer. After the break, it was said that a "test space" was planned for young entrepreneurs to try out their business ideas. In addition to the hefty conversion costs, there is also the monthly rent to ÖBB in the four-digit range. According to Lukovic, the fact that the Impact Hub was mentioned first was "a mistake on the part of the authorities".
