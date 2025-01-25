Where the money is looser in Innsbruck

Expensive renovation and rental of Bogenlokal

The "prestige project" mentioned by Oppitz-Plörer also caused debate in the municipal council and an interruption to the meeting. Initially, it was said that the rental would benefit the "Impact Hub". The co-founder here is Green councillor Alexander Auer. After the break, it was said that a "test space" was planned for young entrepreneurs to try out their business ideas. In addition to the hefty conversion costs, there is also the monthly rent to ÖBB in the four-digit range. According to Lukovic, the fact that the Impact Hub was mentioned first was "a mistake on the part of the authorities".