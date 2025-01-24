Cleaner helped out as a teacher at school

Serving food, washing dishes, looking after children

In concrete terms, the cleaner first had to look after two dozen children from the 1st and 2nd grades after lunch on Tuesday, followed by two dozen pupils from the 3rd and 4th grades. "The room attendant not only had to deal with serving the food, but also had to wash the dishes and keep an eye on all the children. Not an easy task, not even for experienced teachers," frown colleagues from other schools.