Due to flu epidemic
Cleaner helped out as a teacher at school
The flu epidemic is causing an acute staff shortage. However, in order to be able to continue the afternoon care of children in the after-school care center, the room cleaner has been seconded - to the displeasure of surprised parents.
She usually cleans the after-school care center at the elementary school in Großhöflein from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and the associated kitchen from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Now a cleaner has stepped in and taken over the afternoon care of almost 50 children because two leisure time teachers and one helper are ill with influenza, some of them seriously. After three days of a highly unusual "special shift", criticism is voiced.
"No professional training"
The assignment came from the municipal office. "The employed cleaner, who is also responsible for cleaning the office and the nursery, has no professional training or qualifications for this job," parents remark disappointedly.
Serving food, washing dishes, looking after children
In concrete terms, the cleaner first had to look after two dozen children from the 1st and 2nd grades after lunch on Tuesday, followed by two dozen pupils from the 3rd and 4th grades. "The room attendant not only had to deal with serving the food, but also had to wash the dishes and keep an eye on all the children. Not an easy task, not even for experienced teachers," frown colleagues from other schools.
"Every effort was made to avert the staffing dilemma," says Großhöflein. After one of the two responsible recreational teachers had been suffering from severe influenza since last week, her colleague also caught it shortly afterwards. The head of the kindergarten and a helper stood in for the two of them, but then the additional employee also fell ill.
No qualifications
Local councillor Werner Huf expresses serious concerns: "The case raises legal questions about the duty of supervision. Certain qualifications are required to look after children in school facilities." The mayor could not be reached for comment, she is said to be suffering from a cold herself. A ray of hope for parents: a recreational teacher has already recovered from influenza and can return to work at the school today after her recovery.
