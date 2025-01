Haider’s secret diary: “Conspiracy in progress!”

FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl calls his former companion and exceptional politician Jörg Haider a "people's governor" in the new book "Jörg Haider. Visionary and Political Rebel: Traces of a System Breaker", which will be presented to the public for the first time on Saturday at the Jörg Haider Symposium in Carinthia. The "Krone" took an advance look at the homage to the "Carinthian father", as Haider was called at the time - and still is in many places.