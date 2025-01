Anyone who talks to Ralph Hasenhüttl about Austria's soccer can't get past the national team: "I have every confidence in them this year, including a World Cup ticket," says the Styrian. "I think they have a great squad with really good lads. Ralf Rangnick is doing a good job." The euphoria last year "was no coincidence, as the team did really well at the EURO. We would have liked to have survived one or two more rounds. It would have been possible."