“The fear is now coming back”

At the time of the attack in Oberwart, around 150 people lived in the Roma settlement on the outskirts of the town. Among them was Susanne Horvath, who remembers the night of horror: "We were torn from our sleep by screams. Out of the house, not knowing what had happened, the residents ran towards the tunnel." She herself stayed behind in the house with her two children. "I was scared." The feeling was also unsettling, as the commotion in the otherwise quiet settlement grew. Police, journalists, onlookers, everyone wanted to know what had happened, says Horvath. There was no psychological support, on the contrary. "The police searched all the houses, we were treated like criminals."