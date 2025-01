Are the super-rich happier?

At Donald Trump's inauguration, it was easy to see the expressions on the faces of the high-tech billionaires present in the background. There was nothing to be seen of happy faces, their physiognomies rather betrayed stress, tension and anxious expectations for the future. Only the glance of Mr. Zuckerberg (Facebook) at the cleavage of Jeff Bezos' (Amazon) wife revealed something like joyful excitement without any financial ulterior motive. We are now aware that the presence of the rich gentlemen in the Capitol was above all a necessary business meeting to make nice with the old and new powerful man in the White House, rather than a joyous celebration of a dear friend's great success.