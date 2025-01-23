Mexico prepares for mass deportations

"Mexico embraces you"

The shelters are part of the "Mexico Embraces You" program, with which Mexico's government is preparing for the mass deportations announced by Trump. Despite the extremely poor prospects, people from various South American countries continue to flock to the US border (see picture above). The situation in northern Mexico is tense, as many people are already stuck there. Their previously arranged appointments with the border authorities CBP for legal entry were canceled on Monday immediately after Trump's swearing-in.