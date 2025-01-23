Camps are being built
Mexico prepares for mass deportations
US President Donald Trump is pressing ahead with his migration policy plans and is not letting critics stop him from deporting millions of migrants from the USA. He wants to massively reduce the number of illegal residents. Mexico is already preparing for the announced mass deportations.
In the city of Ciudad Juárez, opposite the Texan city of El Paso, workers have erected meter-high steel structures for temporary camps. A total of nine temporary shelters for thousands of deported Mexican migrants are to be built along the approximately 3,200-kilometre-long border. Soldiers are to operate field kitchens there. The authorities are to provide the migrants with identity papers.
"Mexico embraces you"
The shelters are part of the "Mexico Embraces You" program, with which Mexico's government is preparing for the mass deportations announced by Trump. Despite the extremely poor prospects, people from various South American countries continue to flock to the US border (see picture above). The situation in northern Mexico is tense, as many people are already stuck there. Their previously arranged appointments with the border authorities CBP for legal entry were canceled on Monday immediately after Trump's swearing-in.
Meanwhile, the US Congress passed a controversial law that significantly toughens the approach to migrants without valid residence status. The "Laken Riley Act" explicitly obliges the federal authorities to detain migrants who have committed crimes in immigration detention centers, even for minor offenses - previously this was only the case for serious crimes. They are to be deported directly from there as quickly as possible, unless there are legal obstacles.
The guilt of the specific offense does not necessarily have to be proven. A suspicion is sufficient. Those affected have no right to a hearing on the accusation, release on bail or an examination of whether they actually pose a security risk.
Democrats also voted in favor of tightening the law
Incidentally, there was bipartisan support for the plan. It is named after a 22-year-old student who was murdered in the state of Georgia in 2024 by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who was already known to the police for theft. The case caused national outrage. Supporters argue that the law has a deterrent effect and strengthens public safety.
Critics warn that the tragedy is being instrumentalized to justify disproportionately harsh measures against migrants. They see the rule of law at risk. The risk of confusion or racially motivated false accusations is high.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.