No red-blue? FPÖ appointment cancellation is a mystery

Discussion "good in terms of content"

The discussion with Doskozil was "good in terms of content". However, there was no further information on the content, as this had been agreed. The FPÖ meeting is to be held at a later date once the decision on the coalition has been made and announced. This is what he had discussed with Alexander Petschnig, head of the provincial party, and Johann Tschürtz, head of the parliamentary club, explained the blue top candidate.