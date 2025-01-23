ÖFB star after 5:1
Alaba: “That’s not really the focus”
David Alaba took the next step on his way back to his old strength in Real Madrid's 5:1 win over Salzburg. However, direct qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League is less of a priority. "That's not really the focus," said the ÖFB star.
He was still lacking a bit of rhythm, explained the Viennese after his first Champions League appearance following his serious knee injury. The ÖFB star was on the pitch for just under half an hour in Real Madrid's 5:1 demonstration of power against Salzburg on Wednesday. However, if coach Ancelotti has his way, Alaba could soon return to the starting line-up.
The Italian longs for the 32-year-old as a stabilizer in Real's central defence. "We have a lot of quality up front, so we have to focus on the defense," emphasized Ancelotti. Alaba is "very close to playing from the start". He played 15 minutes in Sunday's league comeback against Las Palmas (4-1), 13 months after tearing his cruciate ligament, and almost twice as long against Salzburg.
"With him, it's all about how he feels," explained Ancelotti. "He makes a good impression in training, doesn't seem unsure at all. If he tells me he's ready, he'll be in the starting eleven." Alaba doesn't see himself at 100 percent yet. "I have to continue to go from day to day, do my sessions and train even more with the team," said Austria's national team captain. "I need to get back into the rhythm and get more minutes in, then I'll be fine."
Plenty of chances in the coming weeks
Real have five games coming up in the next 16 days, the next one on Saturday (21:00/live DAZN) in the league at Valladolid. On the following Wednesday, they will play in France for a mini-chance of progressing directly to the last 16 of the Champions League. "That's not really the focus," said Alaba about the battle for the top eight. "We have to win next week against Brest and then we'll see."
The match against Salzburg was his 118th in the top flight - but a special one given the circumstances. "It was a nice day with the win, which we certainly deserved," said Alaba, who came on for midfield star Jude Bellingham in the 64th minute and was greeted with chants from both sets of fans. "I can really feel the support of the fans here. I'm very, very grateful for that," emphasized the returnee. "It's worth working hard."
Kind words for Salzburg
After the game, Alaba went on a short lap of honor through the Bernabeu Stadium on his own. Beforehand, he had chatted with his ÖFB team-mate Alexander Schlager and also high-fived Salzburg coach Thomas Letsch. "Especially in the first few minutes, you could see that they have the potential to play good soccer," said Alaba about Salzburg. "They showed what kind of team they are. I think they're on the right track."
There was a warm hug for Salzburg's assistant coach Onur Cinel, who also works for the ÖFB team, and Alaba had already had dinner with team boss Ralf Rangnick the evening before. "Everyone knows what value David has for Real and even more so for the national team," said Rangnick in his role as TV pundit for Canal+. "It's a great pleasure to have him back."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
