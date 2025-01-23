Alaba: “That’s not really the focus”

Plenty of chances in the coming weeks

Real have five games coming up in the next 16 days, the next one on Saturday (21:00/live DAZN) in the league at Valladolid. On the following Wednesday, they will play in France for a mini-chance of progressing directly to the last 16 of the Champions League. "That's not really the focus," said Alaba about the battle for the top eight. "We have to win next week against Brest and then we'll see."