“I hope Austria brings excitement back!”

You just mentioned the risk of crashes. Cyprien Sarrazin, for example, had a bad crash in Bormio recently. But he's far from the only one at the moment. Is the risk in skiing getting bigger and bigger or has it simply always been part of the sport?

You would have to take a closer look to see whether it has become riskier. But in any case, the level in the field of skiers has moved closer together. You really notice it in the technical disciplines. When the snow is right, everyone is extremely close together. That shows how high the level is. But that also means that the racers will probably have to push themselves to the limit even more when it comes to speed. But the factors of bad luck and fatality always play an important role. It happens so quickly, even if you don't necessarily take a 100 percent risk, that you get snowed under or miss a hill. Too much pressure, too little pressure and then it happens. And it happens in a fraction of a second. That means you can't really influence it at times.