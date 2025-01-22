Hiking Styria
This time, the "Krone" hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti present a two-part snowshoe hike in the Seckauer Tauern: easy up to the Schwarzbeeralm and challenging up to the Großer Schober.
A tip for sporty hikers who also like to travel by train and want to master 1000 meters of altitude with snowshoes.
The hike from Wald am Schoberpaß to the Großer Schober impresses with its variety and challenge. A fantastic snowy landscape awaits us at the Schwarzbeeralm, which offers a very special attraction with its location and view. Alpine experience is required for the further ascent to the summit.
Once we reach the Großer Schober, we enjoy a magnificent 360-degree panoramic view and proudly look back at our starting point between the Palten and Liesingtal valleys.
Conclusion: a perfect combination of train journey, nature experience and summit happiness!
We start at Wald am Schoberpaß station (841 m), pass through the underpass and turn right - parallel to the tracks - onto the road. In the direction of the bathing pond we reach a small bridge after about 150 meters, after which we turn left uphill.
A forest road, which is currently in the shade, leads uphill along long serpentines. After about four kilometers and at an altitude of about 1300 meters, we come to the entrance (1288 m) to the hiking trail to the Schwarzbeeralm (1425 m) on the right. We trudge across the alpine pasture and see the yellow signposts near a private hut.
From here, the more challenging part begins through a dense forest and along a steeper slope with alder growth up to the broad saddle. We choose the ascent trail on the left side of the slope and reach the Großer Schober at 1895 meters.
Data & facts
- Hiking data: 13.3 km/1050 vertical meters/walking time approx. 6.30 h.
- Requirements: Easy ascent to the Schwarzbeeralm, from the alpine pasture onwards, the slope crossing below the Kleiner Schober and the ascent to the summit in particular require safe handling of snowshoes and alpine experience; GPX track required.
- Starting point: Wald am Schoberpaß train station; parking available.
- Refreshment stops: none during the hike; directly in Wald am Schoberpaß: Gasthof Leitner, 03834/213; Gasthof Fink, 03834/228.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, office@weg-es.at, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
The descent is via the ascent route, whereby we can shorten the forest road below the Schwarzbeeralm via the steeper hiking trail.
