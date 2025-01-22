Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dornbirn

FPÖ sends Waibel into the race for mayor

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 11:55

Christoph Waibel will not only head the Freedom Party list in the municipal elections on March 16, but is also running for the office of mayor. "My aim is to lead our Dornbirn into a successful future together with the population," says Waibel. 

0 Kommentare

"Dornbirn has great potential and it is high time we made better use of it. As mayor, I want to make Dornbirn safe, more affordable and economically stronger again - for all generations and the entire population," says the former ORF presenter, explaining his goals. 

Waibel is focusing on five priorities in his election campaign: Firstly, he wants to campaign for a Dornbirn "in which everyone feels comfortable and safe". This is to be achieved through a more visible law enforcement presence and video surveillance, particularly in known hotspots. The FPÖ top candidate is also calling for innovative housing concepts, sustainable urban planning and more fairness in the allocation of housing. The local population should not be disadvantaged compared to refugees. 

"An end to harassment for drivers"
Waibel's third point is about strengthening the business location and creating optimal framework conditions for companies. The fourth is traffic in Messestadt. "We must put an end to the harassment of motorists," says Waibel. The dismantling and blocking of thoroughfares at the expense of taxpayers must be stopped. The same goes for the constant increase and expansion of parking fees.

Last but not least, Waibel wants to focus on clubs and voluntary work. "This is the heart of a vibrant city". These important areas must be expanded and strengthened. "I want to be a mayor who is there for all Dornbirn residents - a reliable partner who takes the concerns of the population seriously and implements common-sense solutions together."

Andrea Kaufmann has been Mayor of Dornbirn since May 2013. (Bild: Frederick Sams www.sams-foto.com)
Andrea Kaufmann has been Mayor of Dornbirn since May 2013.
(Bild: Frederick Sams www.sams-foto.com)

The election in Dornbirn should be exciting in any case. As is well known, long-term mayor Andrea Kaufmann (ÖVP) will not be standing again. Deputy Mayor Julian Fässler will be the leading candidate for the Black Party. With Markus Fäßler and Juliane Alton, the SPÖ and the Greens are relying on two experienced politicians who should each achieve results in the double-digit range. It is unlikely that Kaufmann's successor will be decided after the first round of voting.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf