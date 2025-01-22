FPÖ sends Waibel into the race for mayor

The election in Dornbirn should be exciting in any case. As is well known, long-term mayor Andrea Kaufmann (ÖVP) will not be standing again. Deputy Mayor Julian Fässler will be the leading candidate for the Black Party. With Markus Fäßler and Juliane Alton, the SPÖ and the Greens are relying on two experienced politicians who should each achieve results in the double-digit range. It is unlikely that Kaufmann's successor will be decided after the first round of voting.