Dornbirn
FPÖ sends Waibel into the race for mayor
Christoph Waibel will not only head the Freedom Party list in the municipal elections on March 16, but is also running for the office of mayor. "My aim is to lead our Dornbirn into a successful future together with the population," says Waibel.
"Dornbirn has great potential and it is high time we made better use of it. As mayor, I want to make Dornbirn safe, more affordable and economically stronger again - for all generations and the entire population," says the former ORF presenter, explaining his goals.
Waibel is focusing on five priorities in his election campaign: Firstly, he wants to campaign for a Dornbirn "in which everyone feels comfortable and safe". This is to be achieved through a more visible law enforcement presence and video surveillance, particularly in known hotspots. The FPÖ top candidate is also calling for innovative housing concepts, sustainable urban planning and more fairness in the allocation of housing. The local population should not be disadvantaged compared to refugees.
"An end to harassment for drivers"
Waibel's third point is about strengthening the business location and creating optimal framework conditions for companies. The fourth is traffic in Messestadt. "We must put an end to the harassment of motorists," says Waibel. The dismantling and blocking of thoroughfares at the expense of taxpayers must be stopped. The same goes for the constant increase and expansion of parking fees.
Last but not least, Waibel wants to focus on clubs and voluntary work. "This is the heart of a vibrant city". These important areas must be expanded and strengthened. "I want to be a mayor who is there for all Dornbirn residents - a reliable partner who takes the concerns of the population seriously and implements common-sense solutions together."
The election in Dornbirn should be exciting in any case. As is well known, long-term mayor Andrea Kaufmann (ÖVP) will not be standing again. Deputy Mayor Julian Fässler will be the leading candidate for the Black Party. With Markus Fäßler and Juliane Alton, the SPÖ and the Greens are relying on two experienced politicians who should each achieve results in the double-digit range. It is unlikely that Kaufmann's successor will be decided after the first round of voting.
