Who is afraid of clowns in the snow?

Fears have always helped us to avoid dangerous situations and go through life unscathed. However, sometimes they become so strong that they restrict our everyday lives. When fears become pathological, we speak of anxiety disorders or phobias. These include very unusual phobias, such as the fear of one's mother-in-law, Friday the 13th, the color yellow, long words and more. Never heard of it? Just your imagination? Read on to find out what may be behind them.