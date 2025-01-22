Vorteilswelt
"A ridiculous amount of money"

World champion spills the beans: This is how much darts pros cash in

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 09:29

He should know: World darts champion Luke Humphries chats about his income as a professional. "It's a ridiculous amount of money now," says the 29-year-old.

0 Kommentare

In the "Happy Hour" podcast, the 2024 world champion reflects on his first winner's cheque of 50,000 pounds. "You think: Wow, 50,000 pounds! In the end, of course, you have to pay your management and taxes, but you usually get 65% of that, or 70% if you're lucky," the world number one calculated.

It is also clear that success attracts new sponsors. "Back then, each sponsor paid 5,000 to 10,000 pounds. You had 30,000 to 40,000 pounds on your shirt before you even threw a dart. And that was about seven years ago. That's almost a year's salary you get without winning anything," Humphries recalled. "Now it's a ridiculous amount of money".

Luke Humphries (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Luke Humphries
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

He did not reveal how much Humphries actually earns. However, it can be assumed that the meteoric rise of "wunderkind" Luke Littler, who has brought a new boom to the sport, has not necessarily reduced the amount of money paid out.

Benefiting from the Littler boom
Humphries' life "changed massively" after winning the World Championship final against Littler, the Brit admitted. "The final against Luke was watched by 4.8 million people [in England]. That was insane. And the numbers have gone up across the board this year. Of course, that has a lot to do with Luke, but I also got something out of it. Everyone saw me win that final. Of course, a lot of people just wanted to see if Luke could become world champion at the age of 16. But I also benefited from it," said Humphries.

Luke Humphries won the World Championship title in 2024, Littler reached the final as a debutant. (Bild: AP, krone.at-mrgrafik)
Luke Humphries won the World Championship title in 2024, Littler reached the final as a debutant.
(Bild: AP, krone.at-mrgrafik)

Humpries leads the PDC Order of Merit (world ranking) with 1.8 million pounds, Littler, who celebrated his 18th birthday yesterday, follows with 1.12 million pounds.

The next tournament in which both will take part is the Dutch Darts Masters in Den Bosch (NED) from January 24 to 25. Last year, Littler lost the final to local hero Michael van Gerwen.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Kommentare
