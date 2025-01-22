"A ridiculous amount of money"
World champion spills the beans: This is how much darts pros cash in
He should know: World darts champion Luke Humphries chats about his income as a professional. "It's a ridiculous amount of money now," says the 29-year-old.
In the "Happy Hour" podcast, the 2024 world champion reflects on his first winner's cheque of 50,000 pounds. "You think: Wow, 50,000 pounds! In the end, of course, you have to pay your management and taxes, but you usually get 65% of that, or 70% if you're lucky," the world number one calculated.
It is also clear that success attracts new sponsors. "Back then, each sponsor paid 5,000 to 10,000 pounds. You had 30,000 to 40,000 pounds on your shirt before you even threw a dart. And that was about seven years ago. That's almost a year's salary you get without winning anything," Humphries recalled. "Now it's a ridiculous amount of money".
He did not reveal how much Humphries actually earns. However, it can be assumed that the meteoric rise of "wunderkind" Luke Littler, who has brought a new boom to the sport, has not necessarily reduced the amount of money paid out.
Benefiting from the Littler boom
Humphries' life "changed massively" after winning the World Championship final against Littler, the Brit admitted. "The final against Luke was watched by 4.8 million people [in England]. That was insane. And the numbers have gone up across the board this year. Of course, that has a lot to do with Luke, but I also got something out of it. Everyone saw me win that final. Of course, a lot of people just wanted to see if Luke could become world champion at the age of 16. But I also benefited from it," said Humphries.
Humpries leads the PDC Order of Merit (world ranking) with 1.8 million pounds, Littler, who celebrated his 18th birthday yesterday, follows with 1.12 million pounds.
The next tournament in which both will take part is the Dutch Darts Masters in Den Bosch (NED) from January 24 to 25. Last year, Littler lost the final to local hero Michael van Gerwen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.