World champion spills the beans: This is how much darts pros cash in

Benefiting from the Littler boom

Humphries' life "changed massively" after winning the World Championship final against Littler, the Brit admitted. "The final against Luke was watched by 4.8 million people [in England]. That was insane. And the numbers have gone up across the board this year. Of course, that has a lot to do with Luke, but I also got something out of it. Everyone saw me win that final. Of course, a lot of people just wanted to see if Luke could become world champion at the age of 16. But I also benefited from it," said Humphries.